search
Front > News

Shufersal to begin New-Pharm acquisition talks

Shufersal
22 Feb, 2017 10:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Israel's largest supermarket chain also reported a sharp rise in profit in its fourth quarter results.

Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) reported with its fourth quarter financial results that its board of directors had approved starting talks to buy pharmacy store chain New-Pharm Drugstores from Hamashbir 365 Holdings. Shufersal added that to the best of its knowledge New-Pharm has annual revenue of NIS 700 million but at this stage no understandings have been reached and no final estimate could be made for how much Shufersal might pay in any acquisition.

Shufersal's fourth quarter revenue was NIS 2.9 billion down 1.9% from the corresponding quarter of 2015. Net profit was NIS 96 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, up from NIS 77 million in the corresponding quarter. Shufersal attributed the better results to higher sales of private label products, which now amount to more than 20% of all sales.

The company said it will pay a dividend of NIS 160 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016