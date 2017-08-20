Shutterfly orders further 20 HP Indigo presses

On Friday, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) announced a huge deal with Shutterfly, which produces personalized photo albums, greeting cards, calendars and souvenirs. Shutterfly ordered 20 HP Indigo 12000 Digital Presses and named HP as its preferred digital press provider for its core business. This follows the purchase and installation of 25 HP Indigo 12000 Digital Presses last year, making the combined order the largest deal by far for HP Indigo.

HP Indigo is the world's leading supplier of digital printing solutions. More than 500 HP Indigo series B2 printing machines are in use in in 50 countries around the world, including at companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International/Oreo, Nestle, and other major companies. HP Indigo, based in Ness Ziona, was formed when Hewlett Packard bought Indigo, founded by Benny Landa, in 2001.

HP Indigo president and general manager Alon Bar-Shany said, "We are very proud that Shutterfly chose us, following good performance in last year's holiday season, but mainly because of their faith in HP Indigo's future technology and developments, which were presented to them during tjeir many visits to Israel."

Shutterfly will use its new fleet of digital presses to produce a range of high-quality, personalized products and gifts including photo books, calendars, custom stationery, cards and keepsakes. The 29-inch format HP Indigo 12000 Digital Press enables production of these products through offset matching digital color with true photo quality, high productivity, and wide versatility on an unmatched range of media including synthetic, metalized and canvas applications. The new HP Indigo presses will be installed in time to help Shutterfly manage the annual boom of photo-based gift giving for the holiday season.

“At Shutterfly, our mission is to help people share life’s joy. Our customers trust us with their most treasured memories, and count on us to deliver the best quality in the industry,” said Dwayne Black, Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, Shutterfly, Inc. “HP Indigo digital presses set the industry standard for quality, and after our successful HP press installs last year, we’re delighted to complete the second phase of upgrading our printing fleet. Through this initiative we’re further raising the quality we deliver to customers in time for the holidays this year, helping us deliver on our happiness guarantee.”

