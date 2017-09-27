Siemens wins Israel Railways carriage tender

Germany company Siemens has notified the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that it has been awarded the tender to supply 330 carriages for Israel Railways electrified lines. Siemens prevailed over Alstom to win the tender. The tender is worth NIS 3.8 billion. Signing the agreement is subject to approval by the Ministry of Economy and Industry's Industrial Cooperation Authority (ICA).

Under the terms of the tender, Israel Railways will procure 60 sets of electric railcars, which comprises 330 carriages with 33,000 seats at a cost of NIS 3.2 billion. Siemens will also build a maintenance depot in Ashkelon for NIS 230 million and provide maintenance and services worth NIS 400 million.

Israel Railways expects Siemens to deliver the carriages from 2020 over a period of five years. The carriages, which are double-decker and have electric motors that do not require a separate engine, will be used on various lines including the new Jerusalem - Tel Aviv fast line.

Six international companies bid for the tender: Siemens, Alstom, Stadler, Hitachi, Skoda and Bombardier with Siemens and Alstom qualifying for the final selection. The carriages tender is part of tenders worth NIS 13 billion for Israel Railways electrification project.

Siemens said, "We are happy about the award and proud to supply Israel Railways with the most advanced carriages in the world and to be a partner in such an important project for Israel Railways and the State of Israel."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2017

