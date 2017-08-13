Sisense gives leg-up to startups

Business intelligence company Sisense has embarked on a program to assist start-up companies just setting out. Sisense is giving these companies free access to its Big Data analytics products. These products are integrated in the companies’ own products or services, enabling them to make improvements, and thus helping them to survive their first years of activity, which are usually decisive for startups.

For its part, Sisense gains greater exposure to its products and thus greater potential for sales. The cost of the program to Sisense will be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, invested mainly in marketing efforts among startup companies and in strengthening its partnerships in order to establish the project at startup incubators and venture capital firms.

Sisense’s investment is mainly in explaining the advantages of data analysis. The participating startups receive full support from Sisense, and strategic mentoring by a special team that Sisense has dedicated to the purpose. Sisense is also holding webinars on the program.

Adi Azaria, one of the founders of Sisense and the leader of the new program together with Paul Caruso said, “The aim is to improve the participants’ product offerings and their ROI, and of course to leverage Sisense in every possible way. Anyone in the modern world of entrepreneurship knows that integrating this kind of Big Data feature contributes to the small companies and saves them precious time and resources. We love startups. Not long ago we were a startup, and now we want to help other companies grow. We have know-how that we want to share, and that the startups are crying out for.”

Sisense is basically educating companies to use Big Data tools, in order to “spread the word”. The program is aimed at very early stage companies that have not yet raised capital. Over 60 companies are already participating, and the number is growing.

Sisense has developed an online, cloud-based system that can analyse Big Data in a user-friendly fashion. The company has thousands of customers around the world, in a wide range of industries, among them finance, retailing, and healthcare services. It was founded in 2008 by Adi Azaria, Guy Boyangu, Aviad Harell, and Elad Israeli. It has raised $100 million, and its most recent fund-raising round was at a valuation in the hundreds of millions of dollars. It has about 400 employees, about half of them in Israel. Its main investors are the Bessemer, Genesis, Battery Ventures, DFJ Growth, and Opus Capital funds.

