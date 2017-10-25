Six Senses to open first hotel in Israel

Prestigious international hotel chain Six Senses today announced its entry into Israel. Its first act will be to operate Arava Vineyards' Han Shaharut desert hotel, scheduled to open in 2018. The hotel is located on a hill overlooking the Edom Mountains, 60 kilometers north of Eilat. The 188-dunam (47-acre) site contains 65 rooms, a spa, swimming pools, a camel farm, a desert activities center, and more.

Arava Vineyards, which operates in agricultural development in the Negev in cooperation with the Eilot Regional Council, has decided to expand tourism in the area in line with the vision of developing tourism and business in the Negev and the Arava. The hosting area that the group is building is certified for meeting the standard for environmentally friendly construction, for example in the use and recycling of local materials, fitting in with the landscape, etc.

Six Senses, which was founded in 1995, manages a series of luxury hotels, with an emphasis on environmental hotels located in unique areas with open views or in urban surroundings. The chain operates hotels and spa centers in France, the Maldives, Portugal, Turkey, India, Qatar, Dubai, and other places. Each of the company's sites has its own character and design matching the special beauty of the area in which they are located.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 25, 2017

