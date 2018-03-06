Six bids to build Jerusalem southwestern entrance highway

Six bids including from foreign companies have been received to build the new highway that will enter Jerusalem through its southwestern neighborhoods. The new highway, Road 16, which will ease congestion on the existing western entrance to Jerusalem near the Central Bus Station and new railway station, was first approved ten years ago.

The bids have been received from: Israel's Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR); Pan Mediterranean Engineering Company (PMEC) a unit of China Harbor Engineering Company; Minrav Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MNRV) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. (CCECC); Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) and Africa-Israel Investments Ltd. (TASE:AFIL); Ashtrom Properties Ltd. (TASE:ASPR), Oron Group and Argentina's Obras; and Shapir Engineering and Italy's Impreza Pizzarotti.

The road will be built on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis with the winning bid planning, financing, building, operating and maintaining the highway on a 25 year concession. Construction of the road is set to begin in 2019, with completion scheduled for 2023.

The five kilometer road from Motza through the Jerusalem forest to the southwest will include three interchanges at Motza, Givat Shaul and Givat Mordechai near Shaarei Tzedek Hospital. There will also be two tunnels beneath Har Nof and Yefe Nof.

