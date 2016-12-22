search
Slight rise in unemployment in Israel

22 Dec, 2016 17:48
The November unemployment rate was 4.6%, compared with 4.5% in October.

The unemployment rate in Israel rose from 4.5% in October to 4.6% in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics today reported. The report applies to the proportion of unemployment in the labor force of those aged 15 or higher.

The number of labor force participants aged 15 or higher reached 3,956,000, of whom 3,776,000 were employed and 180,000 were unemployed. Those employed included 1,995,000 men, compared with 1,986,000 in October, and 1,781,000 women, compared with 1,783,000 in October. 64.2% of those aged 15 or more were in the labor force in November, compared with 64.1% in October.

The November unemployment rate in the 25-64 age bracket was 3.9%, the same as in October. The proportion of participation in the labor force in this age bracket was 79.8% in November, down from 80.1% in October.

