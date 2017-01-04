search
SocialCode buys predictive marketing co MentAd

4 Jan, 2017 15:34
Israeli company MentAd has developed a predictive marketing technology platform to deliver scale and performance to social, mobile and video advertising for leading brands.

US media and analytics company SocialCode has acquired Israeli startup MentAd. Based in Tel Aviv, MentAd has developed a predictive marketing technology platform to deliver additional scale and performance to social, mobile and video advertising for leading brands.

The company was founded in 2011 by Yuval Baror and Daniel Romano and has raised $4.7 million to date from OurCrowd, Blumberg Capital, Titanium, and Edison Partners. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

Baror and Romano said, "SocialCode shares a similar vision and approach to the one we’ve had at MentAd from day one. The entire MentAd team is joining the SocialCode family and will continue building the next generation of technology and tools for advertising."

SocialCode CEO Laura O'Shaughnessy said, "The integration of MentAd’s technology and team empowers SocialCode with new capabilities to optimize performance and scale large campaigns for leading brands more quickly. This includes Facebook direct-response campaigns, a major driver of our growth."

She added, "MentAd’s team of product, engineering and advertising professionals, led by cofounders Yuval Baror and Daniel Romano, will join SocialCode’s dedicated engineering group for developing tools and reporting capabilities used to scale performance across all major media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, and YouTube. We look forward bringing MentAd’s capabilities to market through our managed services, while bolstering our pipeline of innovation."

