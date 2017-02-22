SodaStream recalls potentially dangerous bottles

Israeli carbonated drinks provider Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA) (TASE: SODA) announced that it has been required to recall 51,000 carbonating bottles in the US and a further 7,600 bottles in Canada because they could potentially explode.

A statement from the US Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) said, "The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders."

Only bottles with the 4/2020 expiry date are included in the warning and the CPSC urges consumers to return the bottles and receive a refund.

In the wake of the announcement, SodaStream's share price fell by more than 1% on Nasdaq yesterday, and is down 1.68% this morning on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In 2016, SodaStream was the best performing Israeli share on Nasdaq, rising 223%.

