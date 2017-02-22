search
Front > News

SodaStream recalls potentially dangerous bottles

Scarlett Johansson SodaStream ad
22 Feb, 2017 12:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli carbonated drinks provider is recalling 58,600 bottles in North America that could burst and injure consumers.

Israeli carbonated drinks provider Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA) (TASE: SODA) announced that it has been required to recall 51,000 carbonating bottles in the US and a further 7,600 bottles in Canada because they could potentially explode.

A statement from the US Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) said, "The bottles can burst under pressure, posing an injury hazard to the user and bystanders."

Only bottles with the 4/2020 expiry date are included in the warning and the CPSC urges consumers to return the bottles and receive a refund.

In the wake of the announcement, SodaStream's share price fell by more than 1% on Nasdaq yesterday, and is down 1.68% this morning on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In 2016, SodaStream was the best performing Israeli share on Nasdaq, rising 223%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Scarlett Johansson SodaStream ad
Scarlett Johansson SodaStream ad
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016