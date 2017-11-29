Sodastream launches sparkling wine

Israeli sparkling water manufacturer Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) has launched 'Sparkling Gold,' a fine alcoholic concentrate to be added to sparkling water. The new alcoholic beverage resembles the taste of a fruity Riesling wine.

Sodasteam says that an independent market research test conducted in Germany in October 2017 , found that 76% of those surveyed enjoyed the taste of SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' as much as, or more than French champagne brands 'Moet & Chardon' and 'Veuve Clicquot'.

Sodastream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said, "SodaStream is changing the way people drink. Millions of people around the globe enjoy using SodaStream to transform their ordinary tap water into fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button. Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season… Cheers!"

Launched ahead of the holiday season, SodaStream 'Sparkling Gold' contains 10% alcohol by volume when prepared using the recommended mixing ratio of one part 'Sparkling Gold' concentrate to five parts sparkling water. 'Sparkling Gold' comes in a 200ml gold-tinted glass bottle that creates 12 glasses.

This is not Sodastream's first foray into the alcohol market. Last year the company launched its home-made beer product.

Sodastream's fortunes have flourished in the past few years since switching emphasis from soft drinks to healthier sparkling water. The company's share price has risen 150% over the past year and yesterday on Wall Street the share price rose 3.1% to $69.07, giving a market cap of $1.512 billion.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

