Sodastream offers to buy French distributor

Israeli home beverage carbonation systems manufacturer Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) has announced that it has made an offer to acquire 100% of the share capital of OPM France SAS, its exclusive distributor in France. OPM's annual revenue from the sale of SodaStream products is about €50 million. SodaStream has committed to pay €17.5 million (about $20.8 million) upon completion of the transaction, subject to customary post-closing price adjustments.

Acceptance of the offer and closing of the transaction would only occur following completion of the consultation with the employees' representatives. Subject to acceptance of the offer, the transaction would be expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

At the end of the third quarter of 2017, Sodastream, managed by CEO Daniel Birnbaum, held $137 million in cash.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 25, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017