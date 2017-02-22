Israeli SaaS co TestCraft raises $1m

Israeli software test automation company TestCraft Technologies Ltd. has raised $1 million in seed funding from a number of serial software entrepreneurs and industry veterans to connect manual software testers to automated DevOps. The Tel Aviv-based company provides continuous testing SaaS-based solutions that allow manual business testers to create test automation without coding. TestCraft intends to use the proceeds of this round to work with customers to further enhance its solution and to expand its core development team.

Founded and funded by serial software entrepreneurs, TestCraft allows manual testers to quickly outline test cases on a virtual canvas, which TestCraft then converts to Selenium scripts and connects to common CI/CD suites and multi-platform testing labs.

TestCraft was founded in 2015 by Yarin Podoler and Daniel Levin. They were joined by Dr. Ron Rymon as Executive Chairman, and by Dror Todress as CEO.

With the advancement of DevOps and agile development methodologies, TestCraft expects to be part of a new wave of tools that will empower software developers and their testing teams.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017