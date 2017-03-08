Israeli startup Speakizi raises funds from angels

Israeli startup Speakizi, a sharing platform for lectures and leisure activities, has raised a seed financing round from Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq:MLNX) founder and CEO Eyal Waldman, businessman Matthew Bronfman, Yigal Arnon & Co. partner Eran Ilan, and serial entrepreneur Ron Zuckerman. The financing round is the company's first. The money raised will help Speakizi expand its business in the US and hire more staff.

CEO Neta Zwebner and CPO Daniel Magriso founded Speakizi several months ago. Zwebner, a movie and television producer living in New York for the past decade, produced the US version of Mehubarim (Connected), an Israeli television series, for AOL. Magriso, who served in an IDF intelligence unit, has eight years of product experience at startups. Shareholders in Speakizi also include Morgan Spurlock, one of the world's leading directors of documentaries, who is responsible for Super Size Me. Spurlock said today, "Providing direct access for millions of people to the content experiences and lecturers market is a game changer, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Based on the sharing economy principle, Speakizi generates a "marketplace" of lecturers, entrepreneurs, workshop owners, and diverse activities. It makes it possible to order high-quality content directly from the website, and makes it accessible to everyone in the US, private individuals and companies, at prices varying from NIS 5,000 to $3,000.

Bronfman says, "Israel is one of the leading sources of technology, and we believe that Speakizi will soon become a global market leader in its field."

Waldman commented, "The sharing economy is conquering all spheres of life, from shared traveling to P2P loans. Within a short time, Speakizi has managed to bring popular lecturers from diverse content categories to the living rooms of millions in the US, without intermediaries or agents. I believe that before long, this will be the way we consume experiences, both as a society and as individuals."

Speakizi has already recruited hundreds of lecturers and "experience providers" from around the world and from Israel offering their unique and interesting content to individuals and companies. It is now launching its official activity in New York and Tel Aviv. The platform is likely to expand to other cities in the US and Europe.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017