Spotify reveals most popular songs streamed in Israel

It has been one month since the Spotify music streaming service launched in Israel, and the company is now revealing the most popular Israeli songs and recording artists streamed.

It comes as no great surprise that the most widely listened to Israel song is "Toy," by Netta Barzilai, the Israeli entry in the Eurovision song contest. In second place is "Shnei Meshugaim" ("Two Crazies") by Omer Adam, followed by Nadav Guedj's "Ulai Nidaber" ("Maybe We'll Talk") in third place, "Tel Aviv Ba'Leila" ("Tel Aviv at Night") by Eden Ben Zaken in fourth, and "Shetisaref Ahava" ("Love Will Burn") by Eden Ben Zaken in fifth.

The big surprise is the rating of the most played recording artists, and not just Israelis. Third place was taken by rapper Kendrick Lamar, Drake (whose song, "God's Plan," headed the general list of most-played songs) was in second, and Omer Adam was in first place ahead of all of the overseas recording stars.

According to Spotify's announcement, in the month since the service was launched in Israel, 2.3 million hours of music was streamed to smartphones and computers through its service. Tel Aviv led with almost 39% of all users, followed by Ramat Gan, Holon, Rishon Lezion, Jerusalem, Haifa, Herzliya, Netanya, Rehovot, and Kfar Saba. 57% of users are in the 13-34 age bracket.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018