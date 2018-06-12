Stanley Black & Decker invests in wireless tech co Humavox

Israeli wireless technology company Humavox is in the advanced stages of raising $10 million in a financing round, led by Stanley Ventures, a division of tools and storage provider Stanley Black & Decker. Stanley Ventures is investing several million dollars as part of the financing round.

The partnership will enable Humavox to bring wireless charging to a broad array of products and technologies, while enabling efficient and uninterrupted usage of battery power. This cooperation signals a significant step in Humavox’s progression into the commercial and industrial space and will help the Israeli company make wireless charging more feasible and more readily available.

With Humavox technology, everyday objects can turn into "hidden chargers," including anything from car cup holders and gym bags, and more. The Kfar Saba-based company's technology uses near-field radio frequency (RF) charging to transform any of such "storage instrument/device/object" into a charger, so that users can keep using their portable electronics fully powered.

ETERNA?, Humavox’s wireless charging technology, is a flexible platform comprising proprietary semiconductor devices (chipsets), state of the art algorithms and high compatibility with off the shelf components that features a receiving chip that is small enough to fit into the tiniest device.

“This investment further solidifies Stanley’s partnership with Humavox to bring wireless charging capabilities to both commercial and industrial applications,” says Larry Harper, VP, Stanley Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Stanley Black & Decker.

Humavox was founded by CEO Omri Lachman and VP Innovation Asaf Elssibony.

Humavox CEO Omri Lachman said, “Humavox provides seamless wireless charging experiences, without changing user’s usability habits, and the advanced integration required for wireless charging across various apps and products, which were unaddressed by wireless charging before. Of all the advanced technologies currently being developed in Israel, we are proud to be Stanley’s first investment in the region.”

