State seeks new court hearing on third home tax

The state is petitioning the High Court of Justice for another hearing on the legal principle established in the High Court of Justice ruling striking down the law taxing a third housing unit. The petition questions the extent of judicial intervention in the Knesset's legislative process, and wants as many justices as possible to be included in the panel.

In its petition, the state agrees that if another hearing is held and its legal position is accepted, the new ruling will apply only to the future, and will not apply to the tax on a third housing unit that was struck down.

The petition emphasizes that all of the petitioners, including the Attorney General, completely believe that it is necessary to continue improving the existing Knesset legislative processes. They want proper processes to take place that will facilitate thorough and exhaustive discussion in the legislative process for the public's benefit. The state adds that this matter should be anchored in legislation or the Knesset Rules of Procedure, or alternatively in a proper work rule.

At the same time, the state believes that a distinction should be made between the need to conduct proper legislative procedures and the extent of judicial criticism of the Knesset's legislative processes. The state asserts that striking down a law due to a fault in the legislative process should be done only in rare and exceptional cases, while the law for taxing a third housing unit is not such a case.

The state argues that all the grounds mentioned in the law for another hearing are fulfilled in the matter in question: the ruling establishes a legal principle that contradicts a previous principle established by the High Court of Justice, or at least makes an extremely material change in the previous principle, and an important and difficult legal principle is involved.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 21, 2017

