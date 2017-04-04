Steinitz slams developers on Europe pipeline

Israel's Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Dr. Yuval Steinitz has rebuked the developers of Israel's offshore gas fields for their lukewarm response to plans to lay an underwater pipeline in the Mediterranean to Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

Senior European officials said in Tel Aviv yesterday that the potential natural gas reserves of Israel and Cyprus were greater than those of Norway. The officials were speaking at a meeting of energy ministers from Greece, Cyprus, Italy, and the European Union with Steinitz. Steinitz said today that the official figures would be published only after being presented at the upcoming summit of the G7 foreign ministers next week in Lucca, Italy.

"In yesterday's discussions, the EU presented its forecast, which sounds even more positive and optimistic than our official forecasts that mention doubling or tripling the existing quantities, but we'll wait before we speak," Steinitz said.

Steinitz criticized the developers of Israel's natural gas reservoirs for not showing any enthusiasm about the project for laying an undersea pipeline from the reservoirs in Israel and Cyprus to southern Italy, saying, "Someone who already has a gas reservoir is interested in short-term projects, and is less interested in projects like a cross-Med gas pipeline, for which the timetable is eight years. I'm always attentive to the private sector, but in the end, the place where Israel's policy and overall navigation is determined is here. The energy companies aren't managing the energy sector; the government is managing the energy sector."

Norway, rated 16th in the world in proven natural gas reserves, is the main gas supplier for the EU after Russia. The depletion of gas production from wells in the North Sea is motivating EU leaders to look for alternative sources of gas, headed by the Eastern Mediterranean basin.

Still un-published estimates put the basin's potential gas reserves (including those of Egypt) at 10,000 BCM, 10 times the amount of gas already discovered in Israeli and Cypriot waters.

Steinitz yesterday visited the Leviathan drilling ship, which began the $3.5 billion project of developing the huge gas reservoir. In a speech to the National Energy Conference, Steinitz said that the planned undersea pipeline project, called the Cross-med project, was in the advanced planning stages.

"A year ago, when I spoke about exporting gas to Turkey and Italy, it seemed like a fantasy," Steinitz declared. "Now it turns out that we have renewed relations with Turkey, and Israel is also becoming an important energy player vis-a-vis Italy and Europe in general. We're on the map in natural gas, too, not just in high tech. We already have enough gas now to justify two export pipelines, and the forecasts say that within a few years, the quantities will be much bigger, so a pipeline to Turkey won't be at the expense of a pipeline to Italy. We're working on them simultaneously - we're in touch with Egypt, and there are other directions. At least two export horizons will be developed, and if quantities increase in the coming years, maybe more."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017