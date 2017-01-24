Stratasys teams with McLaren Racing

Israeli 3D printing company Stratasys Inc. (Nasdaq: SSYS) and McLaren Racing have agreed a four-year partnership. Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions, as the Official Supplier of 3D Printing Solutions to the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team.

Stratasys will work closely with the grand prix outfit as it ramps up its rapid manufacturing capacity at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, UK.

Under the agreement, Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with its latest FDM and PolyJet based 3D printing solutions and cutting-edge materials for visual and functional prototyping, production tooling including composite tooling, and customized production parts – enabling their accelerated delivery while increasing performance and productivity in design and manufacturing operations.

Stratasys CEO Ilan Levin said, “We’re delighted to be working with such a restless, visionary and ambitious partner. McLaren Racing will be leveraging our nearly 30 years of 3D printing and additive manufacturing experience to stay at the forefront of motorsport technological development. Stratasys will also gain invaluable feedback and insights from working with ultra-high performance automotive applications, which we can then apply to our mainstream automotive and aerospace customers. Equally, McLaren Racing will benefit from the superior productivity, engineering precision and wide gamut of materials that come with our 3D printing solutions.”

McLaren Racing commercial and finance director John Cooper said, "We’ve already established an extremely close and fruitful relationship with the team at Stratasys, and I’m personally looking forward to expanding that relationship in the future. Stratasys’ expertise in the rapid tooling and manufacturing arena is second to none, and we firmly believe that we can forge a partnership that will prove extremely valuable to both of us.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

