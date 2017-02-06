search
Stratoscale buys US database co Tesora

6 Feb, 2017 15:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli cloud infrastructure company is acquiring the Massachusetts-based database as a service provider.

Israeli cloud infrastructure company Stratoscale today announced that it has acquired Cambridge, Massachusetts -based Tesora, a privately held database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider. No finance details were disclosed. US company Tesora has raised $12.7 million since it was founded in 2010.

Stratoscale also announced the availability of a fully-managed and AWS-compatible relational database service (RDS), offering a single-click deployment and seamless scalability, while removing operational friction.

Herzliya-based Stratoscale has raised $69 million to date and investors include Cisco, Intel, Qualcomm and Sandisk.

“This acquisition is an important milestone in Stratoscale’s ability to help customers on their journey to the cloud,” said Ariel Maislos, CEO & Founder of Stratoscale. “Organizations want to consume database as a service in a click-of-a-button. Stratoscale is happy to bring Tesora onboard to make this a reality.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

