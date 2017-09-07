Strengthening shekel pushes dollar down

The shekel is strengthening in Tel Aviv today against the dollar and against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.44% at NIS 3.547/$ and down 0.19% against the euro at NIS 4.239/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.168% at NIS 3.562/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.116% at 4.247/€.

The shekel is robust with the Ministry of Finance reporting a record month of state tax revenues in August totaling NIS 27.7 billion, boosted by the completion of the $15.3 billion sale of Mobileye to Intel and the IPO of Tamar Petroleum. The dollar, already at a 10-month low and weighed down by the growing tensions with North Korea, has been further hit by the resignation of US Federal Reserve vice-chairman Stanley Fischer. The former Bank of Israel Governor cited personal reasons for his unexpected departure although political differences with President Trump may be the real reason.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 7, 2017

