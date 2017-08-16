search
Strike over at Mizrahi Tefahot

Eldad Fresher Photo: Tamar Matsafi
16 Aug, 2017 7:19
The management and workers committee at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank signed an agreement to end their dispute this morning.

After a two-week strike, and months of tension in labor relations between the workers committee and the management, the two sides at Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) signed an agreement this morning to end the dispute and allow normal working to resume at the bank.

According to the workers committee's announcement, a salary agreement has been signed covering the period 2016-2021.

The details of the agreement have not yet been released, but it will be interesting to see what happened with the management's "industrial quiet" demand, given the talks on a merger between Mizrahi Tefahot and Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON), a merger that has aroused fears of layoffs among the employees at both banks.

Because of the strike, Mizrahi Tefahot deferred publication of its second quarter financials to the end of the month. The four other major banks published their second quarter results yesterday.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

