search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Banks drag TASE down

9 Apr, 2017 17:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Mizrahi Tefahot, Hapoalim and leumi led the losses while Frutarom led the gains. The market reopens on Wednesday after the first day of Passover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,396.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,258.90 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 367.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 327.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 761.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% on Friday at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.216% at NIS 3.883/€.

On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.69%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.15% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.21%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.92% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.48%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.77% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.17%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.62% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.60%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.71% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.54%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017