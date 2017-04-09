Sun: Banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,396.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,258.90 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.26% to 367.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 327.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 761.5 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% on Friday at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.216% at NIS 3.883/€.
On the market, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.02% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.69%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.15% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.21%.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.92% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.48%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.77% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.17%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.62% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.60%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.71% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.54%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
