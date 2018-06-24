Sun: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.53% to 1,536.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 1,383.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 377.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 347.15 points. Trading turnover was NIS 502.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% on Friday at NIS 3.617/$ from and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.013% at 4.216/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.17% andTower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.96%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.92% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.91%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.52% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.71%.

