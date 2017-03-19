Sun: Banks push TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67% to 1,417.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 1,265.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 366.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 327.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 799.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.63/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.460% at NIS 3.91/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2,46% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.31%.

The banks were in negative territory too with Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) down 1.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.34%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.83%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) climbed 1.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.33% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.28%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2017

