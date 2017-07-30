Sun: Bezeq climbs strongly as market falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 1,449.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26% to 1,298.85 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 362.25 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 334.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 708.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.084% at NIS 3.560/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.094% at 4.164/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that Shaul Elovitch will relinquish control of the company.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.02%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.37%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.51%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.20% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017