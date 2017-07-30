search
Sun: Bezeq climbs strongly as market falls

30 Jul, 2017 17:38
Bezeq surged on the news that Shaul Elovitch might relinquish control while Tower and Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13% to 1,449.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26% to 1,298.85 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.11% to 362.25 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 334.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 708.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.084% at NIS 3.560/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.094% at 4.164/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.21% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that Shaul Elovitch will relinquish control of the company.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.02%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.44% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.37%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.51%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.20% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.43%.

