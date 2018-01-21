search
Sun: Bezeq rally continues as TASE slips

21 Jan, 2018 18:30
Bezeq and Partner led the gains today as Israel Corp. and Israeli Chemicals fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43% to 1,527.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,388.01 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 385.19 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 347.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 509.70 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.613% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.4060/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.453% at 4.1796/€.

On the market,Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.32% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.54%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.34%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.60%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

