Sun: Big pharma cos weigh on TASE

2 Apr, 2017 18:22
Mylan, Teva and Perrigo suffered heavy losses while Partner and Sodastream led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 1,396.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,253.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 364.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 326.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 473.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.470% compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.632/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.005% at NIS 3.882/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 5.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.25%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.73% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.53%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.36% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.44% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.55%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

