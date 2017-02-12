Sun: Bright start for TASE new indices

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with its newly formed indices, rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08% to 1,433.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,265.72 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 368.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 324.82 points. Trading turnover was NIS 855.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% on Friday to NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.452% at NIS 3.988/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 5.29% for the biggest rise on the first day's trading of the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.40% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.73%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.60% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.36%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.09% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.99%.

The new indices brought no change of fortune for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which continued to slide and was down 1.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover, ahead of the publication of its fourth quarter results tomorrow. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

