Sun: Bright start for TASE new indices

12 Feb, 2017 17:33
Globes correspondent

Sodastream and Israel Corp led the rises on the new Tel Aviv 35 Index but Teva continued to slide.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with its newly formed indices, rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08% to 1,433.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,265.72 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 368.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 324.82 points. Trading turnover was NIS 855.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.053% on Friday to NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.452% at NIS 3.988/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 5.29% for the biggest rise on the first day's trading of the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.40% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.73%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.60% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.36%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.09% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.99%.

The new indices brought no change of fortune for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which continued to slide and was down 1.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover, ahead of the publication of its fourth quarter results tomorrow. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

