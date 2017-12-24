Sun: Buoyant Teva powers TA 35 above 1,500 points

Teva soared while oil Refineries was one of just two companies on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to decline.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.85% to 1,514.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.45% to 1,363.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95% to 372.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 342.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 826.4 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.115% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.169% at 4.131/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.34%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.09% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.15%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.69%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.56%.
Only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index declined today with Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) down 0.95% for the biggest fall.
