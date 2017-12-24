Sun: Buoyant Teva powers TA 35 above 1,500 points

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.85% to 1,514.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.45% to 1,363.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95% to 372.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 342.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 826.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.115% on Friday from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.169% at 4.131/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 4.34%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.09% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.15%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.69%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.56%.

Only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index declined today with Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) down 0.95% for the biggest fall.

