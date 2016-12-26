search
Sun: Communications Ministry boosts Bezeq

26 Dec, 2016 15:50
The main indices fell on thin trading today, but leading stock Bezeq rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,461.35 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,272.85 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.75%, to 373.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 320.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 595 million.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.8190/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.9874/€.

Today's leading stock Bezeq rose 4.62% after it was announced that the Ministry of Communications favored abolition of the structural separation in the Bezeq group, which will enable Bezeq to realize large tax benefits, although the Ministry of Finance has said it opposes the move.

Among the other leading stocks, Teva fell 1.55%; Oil Refineries fell 2.04%, weighed down by the major fire at its refinery in Haifa; Isramco rose 0.15%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 25, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

