Sun: Delek leads market higher

13 Aug, 2017 18:33
Delek, Frutarom and Bezeq led the rises, Teva halted the slide and Mylan slumped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,365.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,236.29 points; the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.24% to 340.18 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 335.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 683 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.389% from Thursday's rate at NIS 3.586/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.031% at NIS 4.217/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 4.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.94%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.03% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.30%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) halted its massive slide, rising 0.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.72% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.58%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.78% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.57%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

