search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Delek lifts TASE

2 Jul, 2017 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Futarom led the rises today while Cellcom, Partner and Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,434.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20 % to 1,291.50 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 358.65 points and the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 332.88 points. Trading turnover was NIS 589.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.172% at NIS 3.496/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.085% at 3.939/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.74% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.72% after raising the estimate for reserves in the Tamar gas field. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise in the market. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.55% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.78%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.28% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.28%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.37% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.11%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס MAD Conference 2017