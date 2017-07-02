Sun: Delek lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,434.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20 % to 1,291.50 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 358.65 points and the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 332.88 points. Trading turnover was NIS 589.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.172% at NIS 3.496/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.085% at 3.939/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.74% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.72% after raising the estimate for reserves in the Tamar gas field. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.01% for the biggest rise in the market. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.55% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.78%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.28% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.28%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.37% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.11%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.72%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017