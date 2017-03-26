Sun: Hapoalim leads falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,401.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,265.5 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27%, to 361.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07%, to 327.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 665 million.
On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 3.9366/€.
Bank Hapoalim, which announced fourth quarter provisions totaling NIS 890 million on Thursday evening, led trading and fell 1.82% today. Frutarom fell 0.62%, Bank Leumi fell 0.78%, Mazor Robotics on unusually high turnover soared 12.78%, without any announcement from the company, and Elbit Systems fell 1.90%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 26, 2017
