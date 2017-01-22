Sun: Israel Chemicals fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.04% to 1,420.92 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,244.14 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 1.24% to 363.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 322.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 688.2 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.026% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.811/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.148% at NIS 4.056/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.87% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.14% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.93% and 0.95% respectively.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.86% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.13%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.2% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 22, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
