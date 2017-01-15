Sun: Israel Chemicals leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.27% to 1,454.00 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,271.09 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.55% to 375.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 323.92 points. Trading turnover was NIS 714.9 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.183% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.818/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.226% at NIS 4.064/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.43% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.74%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.88% for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.25%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.55%.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.
Outside the Tel Aviv 25 Index, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.48% while Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN; TASE: CGEN) fell 2.72%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments