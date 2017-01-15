Sun: Israel Chemicals leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.27% to 1,454.00 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.16%, to 1,271.09 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.55% to 375.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 323.92 points. Trading turnover was NIS 714.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.183% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.818/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.226% at NIS 4.064/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.43% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.74%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.88% for the largest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.25%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.55%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.

Outside the Tel Aviv 25 Index, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.48% while Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN; TASE: CGEN) fell 2.72%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2017

