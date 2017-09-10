Sun: Israel Chemicals leads market losses

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23% to 1,384.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 1,258.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 350.36 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 338.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 606.6 million.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.680% at NIS 3.504/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.014% at 4.227/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 6.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 6.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.31% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.81%. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.39%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.41%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.54% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT) rose 1.48%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 10, 2017

