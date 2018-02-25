Sun: Israel Chemicals lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,507.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,369 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 377.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 342.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 509.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.343% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.114% at 4.293/€.

On the market,Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.11% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.75%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.98%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.83% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.42%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.61% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.67%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 25, 2018

