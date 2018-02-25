search
Sun: Israel Chemicals lifts TASE

25 Feb, 2018 17:51
Israel Corp., Israel Chemicals and Frutarom led the gains today while Tower and Mazor were the biggest decliners on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,507.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,369 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 377.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 342.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 509.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.343% from Thursday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.114% at 4.293/€.

On the market,Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.11% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.75%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.98%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.83% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.59%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.42%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.61% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.67%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

