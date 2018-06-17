Sun: Market welcomes Bezeq appointment

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,540.28 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,392.16 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 382.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 346.03points. Turnover totaled NIS 425.4 million.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.605/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.68% lower, at NIS 4.1789/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.40%. Bank Leumi fell 0.45%; Teva fell 0.71%; Bezeq, which announced a new CEO appointment, rose 2.17%; and Frutarom rose 0.99%. Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 5.97%, and Shikun & Binui, in which Shari Arison sold her controlling stake to Naty Saidoff last week, rose 5.12%.

Opko Health fell 3.18%, and Clal Insurance, which also announced the appointment of a new CEO, fell 2.61%. Sodastream fell 2.69%.

