Sun: Market welcomes Bezeq appointment

17 Jun, 2018 21:14
The main indices fell today, but Bezeq rose strongly on the appointment of Dudu Mizrahi as CEO.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,540.28 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,392.16 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 382.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 346.03points. Turnover totaled NIS 425.4 million.

On Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.605/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.68% lower, at NIS 4.1789/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.40%. Bank Leumi fell 0.45%; Teva fell 0.71%; Bezeq, which announced a new CEO appointment, rose 2.17%; and Frutarom rose 0.99%. Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 5.97%, and Shikun & Binui, in which Shari Arison sold her controlling stake to Naty Saidoff last week, rose 5.12%.

Opko Health fell 3.18%, and Clal Insurance, which also announced the appointment of a new CEO, fell 2.61%. Sodastream fell 2.69%.

