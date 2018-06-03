search
Sun: Mizrahi Tefahot leads market higher

3 Jun, 2018 17:51
Mizrahi Tefahot and Opko led the gains today while Mazor and Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.51% to 1,519.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,371.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 370.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 343.50 points. Trading turnover was NIS 487.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.565/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.012% at 4.165/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.30% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.79%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.45% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.15%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

