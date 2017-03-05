Sun: Mylan fails to lift flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,443.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,286.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 367.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 325.01 points. Trading turnover was NIS 629.8 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.136% on Friday at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.070% at NIS 3.884/€.
On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.51%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.60% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.90% and 1.38% respectively - the former was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.
Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 2.11% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.99%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.61% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
