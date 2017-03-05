search
Front > TASE report

Sun: Mylan fails to lift flat TASE

5 Mar, 2017 18:10
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Mylan and Delek's units led the gains today while Harel and Sodastream led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,443.39 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,286.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 367.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 325.01 points. Trading turnover was NIS 629.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.136% on Friday at NIS 3.693/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.070% at NIS 3.884/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.51%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.60% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.90% and 1.38% respectively - the former was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 2.11% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.99%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.61% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016