Sun: Mylan leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,419.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,298.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37% to 377.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 340.08 points. Trading turnover was NIS 453.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.455% on Friday at NIS 3.529/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.497% at 4.107/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.67% after announcing over the weekend that it will be delisting from the TASE in February. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76% for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.36%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017