Sun: NICE Systems boosts TASE

13 May, 2018 18:35
NICE Systems, Teva and OPKO led the market higher today but Frutarom again lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88% to 1,485.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.86% to 1,340.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.04% to 361.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 343.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 481.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.391% at NIS 3.569/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.033% at 4.255/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.31%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.12% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.73%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.56% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.77%. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Avgol Nonwoven Industries Ltd. (TASE:AVGL) rose 6.65% on the announcement that a Thai company is buying a controlling stake in it.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.06%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.56% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.52%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

