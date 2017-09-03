search
Sun: North Korea tensions weigh on TASE

3 Sep, 2017 17:40
Teva and Azrieli led the losses today, as Oil Refineries bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today weighed down by growing tensions between the US and North Korea. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.22% to 1,383.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.17% to 1,256.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.15% to 349.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 337.23 points. Trading turnover was NIS 615.5 million.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.334% at NIS 3.584/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.059% at 4.258/€. In futures contracts, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.45% at NIS 3.568/$ and down 0.52% against the euro at NIS 4.236/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.74% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.73%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.52% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.47%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.97% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.18%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.99% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.40%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) bucked the market and rose 1.08% - one of only two shares on the Tel Aviv 35 index to rise today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

