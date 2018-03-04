Sun: Ormat leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,507.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,369 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 377.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 342.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 509.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Wednesday before the Purim holiday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.201% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.502% at 4.259/€. Since then in futures trading the shekel-dollar rate is down 1.37% at NIS 3.437/$ and the shekel-euro rate is down 0.46% at 4.239/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 11.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index after reporting disappointing fourth quarter results and first quarter guidance. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.31%, also after reporting poor fourth quarter financials. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.71% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.09% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.77%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.19% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.68%.

