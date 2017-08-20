Sun: Perrigo leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37% to 1,389.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29% to 1,256.40 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 348.01 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 337.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 441.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% from Thursday's rate at NIS 3.624/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.262% at NIS 4.217/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.56%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.30% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.64% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.61%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.89%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 3.91% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 20, 2017

