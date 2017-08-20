search
Sun: Perrigo leads market down

20 Aug, 2017 18:27
Teva and Perrigo led the market losses while Delek was the biggest gainer on the Tel Aviv 35 index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37% to 1,389.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.29% to 1,256.40 points; the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 348.01 points but the TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 337.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 441.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.083% from Thursday's rate at NIS 3.624/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.262% at NIS 4.217/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.56%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.30% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.05%.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.64% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.61%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.89%. Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 3.91% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

