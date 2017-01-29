Sun: Pharma stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.13% to 1,425.57 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,252.57 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.08% to 368.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 323.45 points. Trading turnover was NIS 643.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.397% on Friday to NIS 3.798/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.081% at NIS 4.054/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.46% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.30%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.13% while its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.11% and 1.09% respectively.

