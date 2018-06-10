Sun: Resurgent Teva fails to lift flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,532.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 1,387.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 378.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 343.99 points. Trading turnover was NIS 423.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.11% at NIS 3.574/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.42% at 4.204/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.89%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.15% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.35%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.83%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.68% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.06%.

