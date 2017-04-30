search
Sun: TA 35 ends April below 1,400 points

30 Apr, 2017 18:19
Ormat and Sodastream led the market down today as Perrigo again gained. The market reopens Wednesday after the Independence Day holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.48% to 1,398.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.49%, to 1,265.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 363.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 331.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 629 million. The market will be closed tomorrow and Tuesday for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays and will reopen Wednesday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.48% on Friday at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.768% at NIS 3.9395/€.

On the market, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA)(TASE: SODA) fell 2.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.26%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.28% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.36%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.27%, and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.81% and 1.27% respectively.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

