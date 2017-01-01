Sun: TASE begins 2017 on wrong foot

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.74% to 1,459.91 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,276.94 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 2.07% to 368.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 322.24 points. Trading turnover was NIS 685.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.026% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.845/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.590% at NIS 4.044/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 19.5% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's largest trading turnover following the failure of a clinical trial.

Most shares on the Tel Aviv 25 Index rose today. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.71% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose by 1.88%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.53%, Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL rose 2.34% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.23%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.49% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.15% and 1.56% respectively.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2017

