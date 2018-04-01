Sun: TASE begins April in the green

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,440.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 1,316.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.30% to 363.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 343.78 points. Trading turnover was NIS 303 million.

On the foreign currency market, on Thursday Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.429% at NIS 3.514/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.178% at 4.329/€.

On the market, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 5.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.03% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.80% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 4.56%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.12% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.64%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 1, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018